The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has signed a partnership agreement with kit and football wear producer Macron as an official match ball sponsor for the upcoming league season.

The FA in an official communication Wednesday said the deal, valued at around 278,527 U.S. dollars will last for three years.

Under the partnership, Macron will supply a total of 5,000 footballs and 1,500 bibs every season to the GFA to run the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, and the Division One League.

“Macron will be the official match ball partner for three of our products, namely Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and the National Division One League,” the FA said in a statement.

The deal is expected to help the FA and clubs cut costs as allocation for football and training gear will be taken care of.

The GFA will organize its congress in the last week of August to decide on the date for the new season after the 2019/2020 league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem

