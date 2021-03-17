The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in partnership with the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) held the first ever Media capacity building programme on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in Accra.

The aim of the programme was to ensure that the sports media understands the workings of the GFA and to build on the existing relationship between the two entities.

Speakers included, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the GFA and SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah.

Others included Alex Asante, Deputy General Secretary of the GFA and head of the National Teams department, Francis Adu, Head of GFA IT and Mawuko Afadzinu, Marketing manager of Stanbic Bank.

Speaking at the event, President Simeon-Okraku touched on the importance of the media to the development of Ghana Football and stated that his administration is committed to building a solid partnership with the media.

“The GFAs new way of work include transparency and ensuring that there’s constant flow of information. SWAG is a body to ensure we deliver on our mandate and most importantly a body the GFA holds in high esteem. President Simeon-Okraku said.

“The media is very important and so I have worked closely with SWAG since I took office. The GFA has not departed from taking media men on national assignments because of how important they are to the development of our Sport.

He called on the media to do away with the negativity and rather focus their energy and airtime on promoting the game and projecting positive content.

“From the FIFA Covid-19 fund, we allotted $7000 for this training which comes in two folds. This is the first seminar and the second part will take place in the Northern sector.

“The FA will soon launch an app which will make it easier in assessing information in addition to the ever-active website, live streaming of GFA events across social media platforms and the introduction of the ever-informative GFA News’ President Simeon Okraku added.

General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo took journalists through Governance at the GFA, the GFA new Structure, Vision, Mission, Statutes, relationship with FIFA, CAF etc, Compliance and Integrity and audits.

Head of the National Teams department, Alex Asante gave details about activities of the various National Teams, camping, organizing International friendly matches and competitive matches.

Branding and Marketing expert Mawuko Afadzinu spoke on media and building brands. IT and Communications, competition management, the GFA -FIFA Connect, Transfer Matching System and the Competitions Management System (CMS). Marketing Manager of Stanbic Bank, Mawuko Afadzinu spoke on the role of the media in building brands.

GFA Head of Information Technology Francis Adu Essah took participants through competition management, the GFA-FIFA Connect, Transfer Matching System and the Competitions Management System (CMS).

President Simeon-Okraku used the opportunity to dedicate the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations trophy to the Sports media.

The programme for the Northern sector is scheduled for Kumasi on March 30, 2021.