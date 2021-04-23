The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Ben Fokuo as the Head Coach of the Female Under-20 National Team, the Black Princess.

Coach Fokuo, who replaced Yussif Basigi would be assisted by Imoro Amadu and Dora Zuta as Assistant one and two respectively.

Here is the full list of the Technical Team for the Black Princesses

Ben Fokuo – Head Coach

Imoro Amadu – Assistant Coach

Dora Zutah – Assistant Coach

Nassanu Yakubu – Goal Keepers Trainer

Mabel Aboah – Team Doctor

Asabea Opare – Physiotherapist

Susie Djoleto – Team Nurse

Felix Bewu – Welfare Officer

Genevieve Clottey – Equipment Officer