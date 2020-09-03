The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have appointed Baker Tilly Andah & Andah as auditors.

The decision was approved on Tuesday at the 26th Ordinary Congress at the GFA TECHNICAL CENTER at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Pampram.

Baker Tilly Andah & Andah will work as the association’s auditors for the next three years.

“DECISIONA: Congress has by a majority decision appointed Baker Tilly Andah & Andah as the Association’s Auditors for a period of three years,” GFA wrote on Twitter.

From Elizabeth Alhassan