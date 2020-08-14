The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Thursday approved an amount of 100,000 U.S. dollars to develop grassroots football under the FIFA Forward 1.0 program.

Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku disclosed the money will be used to purchase 6,000 footballs to be distributed to the country’s 10 regional football associations for use at juvenile league game centers and women’s division one clubs. Other beneficiaries are second and third division clubs as well as the young under-17 inter-club champions’ league.

“What is very clear is that we have grassroots football at heart. If we place a premium on grassroots football, our league will get better, and that will affect our national teams. Let’s bear in mind that in the period where our youth teams were dominant on the international stage, our Black Stars was always strong,” Okraku said.

The FA President emphasized his outfit will continue to work with FIFA and other stakeholders to develop grassroots football for the benefit of the country and the continent.

He said, “We will continue to work with the Confederation of African Football, FIFA and the government to make sure that we get the best for grassroots football.”

The FIFA Forward is a “step change” for global football development and the way the success of the FIFA World Cup is shared with the 211 member associations.

It is built on three principles; more investment, impact, and oversight to provide 360 degrees, tailor-made support for football development in each of the member associations, and the six confederations.