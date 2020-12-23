President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku says the federation will offer its utmost support to the Black Satellites to prepare well enough for the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

He said this on Tuesday, December 22, when the Head Coach, Abdul Karim Zito led the technical team to present the WAFU Zone B trophy to him at the GFA headquarters in Accra.

“We want to use this opportunity to say congratulations to management, technical team of U-20 for pushing the adrenaline level of the entire country and for bringing the trophy to Ghana. President Simeon-Okraku said.

“It is part of our journey to bring back the love to our people, our people who love football so much.

“We are looking forward to being competitive at the AFCON level. We absolutely trust the leadership of the technical team and we are going to give them the best of support, not only from our good selves but from the Government of Ghana and hopefully, they will also bring the AFCON trophy to Ghana”. he added.

Ghana on Saturday, came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the final of the 2020 WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament in Benin to win the trophy and to qualify for next year’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.