Ghana FA Bans Nsoatreman FC from Home Venue After Match Violence

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has imposed an immediate ban on Nsoatreman FC from using the Nana Koramansah Park as their home venue following violent incidents during their Ghana Premier League Matchday 19 clash against Asante Kotoko.

The match, which ended in a 1-0 victory for Nsoatreman, was overshadowed by chaos, injuries, and the tragic loss of life.

In a decisive move, the GFA invoked Article 14(2) of the Premier League Regulations, enforcing an indefinite ban on the venue to ensure the safety of players, officials, and fans while investigations into the incident continue. The association has also tasked its Security Committee, led by DCOP Lydia Donkor, alongside FA Prosecutors, with gathering evidence, including match reports and other relevant documents, to be submitted to the Disciplinary Committee for further action.

The Ghana Police Service has been called in to conduct a full-scale investigation into the violence, with a mandate to identify, arrest, and prosecute those responsible. The GFA reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on violence, intimidation, and hooliganism in football, warning that severe sanctions will be imposed on any club, official, or supporter found culpable.

The association emphasized its commitment to maintaining the integrity and safety of the sport, promising to provide updates on the investigation and disciplinary measures as they unfold. This incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter security measures and accountability in Ghanaian football to prevent such tragedies in the future.