The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Thursday began testing all premier league players and officials for COVID-19 ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 league season.

The effort from the FA with the Ghana government COVID-19 task force is part of efforts being made to ensure that football is played in a safer way.

“The GFA is working hard to put forward measures to ensure that games are played under strict COVID-19 protocols for a successful 2020/2021 season,” the association stated on its official website.

The Ghana premier league, after almost eight months of inactivity due to the outbreak of the pandemic, is scheduled to start the new season on Nov.13.