Ghana FA Charges Medeama SC Over Denial of Media Access for Kotoko Game

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged Medeama SC with improper conduct following allegations that the club obstructed the entry of accredited media partners during their Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko at Tarkwa’s TNA Park on Sunday.

The game, which had been listed to be televised, was not broadcast, leaving many fans unable to watch the match from home.

According to reports, the accredited media partners of the GFA were denied access to televise the match, in violation of the agreed-upon broadcasting arrangements. This action led to the GFA filing charges against Medeama SC for breaching Section 42(6) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019, which governs media rights and obligations.

Medeama SC has been given until Wednesday, January 8, 2025, to respond to the charges. The GFA is seeking accountability from the club for obstructing media coverage, a situation that has drawn significant concern from both fans and media professionals alike.

In the match itself, Asante Kotoko took the lead in the first half through Kwame Poku, who scored his second goal in consecutive games with a close-range header. However, Medeama SC equalized when defender Kamaradini Mamudu scored, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Medeama SC will next travel to face Nsoatreman, while Asante Kotoko will return to the Baba Yara Stadium to host Vision FC on January 19. The situation involving the media blackout is likely to fuel further discussions about transparency and media access in Ghanaian football.