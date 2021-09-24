Ghana FA charges ten Ashanti gold players for match fixing scandal

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Prosecutor has charged ten players of Ashantigold SC for violating Article 34(5)(a) of the GFA Ghana Premier League (GPL) Regulations.

The players are charged for facilitating and participating in a fixed match during the 2020/21 GPL Week 34 match between Ashantigold SC and Inter Allies FC at the Len Clay Stadium on July 17.

The match ended 5-1 in favour of Ashantigold where Inter Allies defender, Hashmin Musah admitted he scored an own-goal to avert a fixed match.

The GFA commenced an investigation into the issue and have charged 10 Ashantigold players for participating in the incident.

The players who have been served with the charge sheets are, Amos Addai, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, DaCosta Empem, Emmanuel Owusu, Frank Akoto, and Mohammed Bailou.

Others are, Solomon Afriyie, Stephen Owusu Banahene, Moses Kwame, and Eric Esso.

The players are expected to submit their Statements of Defence to the charges on or before Monday, September 27 after which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will adjudicate their cases respectively.