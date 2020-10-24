Confederation Of African Football Caf
The licensing board of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Friday cleared Asante Kotoko SC and Ashantigold SC to participate in the upcoming Confederation of African Football (CAF) inter-club competitions.

The clearance follows the acceptance of the applications by the two Ghanaian clubs to the FA as part of the association’s continuing implementation of the club licensing framework.

In line with the current CAF/GFA club licensing regulation, the two clubs were assessed in areas such as sporting infrastructure, personnel, and administration.

“Based on these entirely objective criteria, licenses were granted to Asante Kotoko SC and Ashantigold SC to participate in the CAF champions league and CAF confederation cup respectively,” a statement by the GFA said.

