Ghana FA commiserates with Melcom Group of Companies over the death of their founder

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed their deepest condolences to their partners Melcom Ghana Limited on the passing of owner Bhagwan Ramchand Khubchandani.

The late Bhagwan Ramchand Khubchandani passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness.

Melcom is a leading retail department outlet with about 48 retail centers across Ghana.

The company has over the years progressed into six separate companies under a parent company Melcom Group of Companies.

It would be recalled that in November 2020, the GFA announced Melcom as an official partner for a period of one football season.

The late Bhagwan Ramchand Khubchandani spent a larger part of his life in Accra, Ghana, spanning three decades.

He died aged 84.