The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed seven players of the country’s women’s under 20 national team have tested positive for COVID-19.

All the affected players have been isolated, Henry Asante Twum, GFA Director of Communications, told local media late Tuesday.

He said, “they are currently in isolation and for now, the only thing we can do is to wait for the final report after their mandatory quarantine.”

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his 14th broadcast to the nation on measures taken against COVID-19, gave special dispensation to the team to resume their training camp to prepare for coming games amid restrictions on sporting activities.