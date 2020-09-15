Ghana Football Association (GFA)
Deputy general secretary for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Emmanuel Dasoberi announced on Monday he would resign from the position after ten years’ service.

“I personally presented my letter of resignation to the general secretary of the Ghana Football Association. It has been great serving the football governing body in various capacities in the last 10 years. But I believe it is time for me to move on for a new challenge,” the 38-year-old said in a social media post.

Until his resignation, Dasoberi was the club licensing manager for the FA and also the administrator at the Football Association’s technical center. He also worked as secretary to the GFA’s disciplinary committee and appeals committee.

The GFA is yet to officially respond to the purported resignation of its deputy general secretary.

