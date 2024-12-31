Ghana FA Executive Member Supports Otto Addo Despite Black Stars’ AFCON Setback

Samuel Aboabire, an Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has come out in strong support of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, despite the team’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in two decades.

In the aftermath of Ghana’s disappointing qualification campaign, questions surrounding Addo’s future with the national team have been raised. However, Aboabire remains optimistic about the coach’s performance, acknowledging that while the Black Stars’ struggles have been evident, particularly in the attacking department, Addo has shown commendable dedication to the role.

“Otto Addo is doing well as the Black Stars coach; the only issue is the team’s inability to score goals,” Aboabire remarked in a recent interview with Onua TV. His comments reflect an understanding that while the failure to find the back of the net has been a significant concern, the coach has otherwise demonstrated the right approach.

Addo, who signed a three-year contract with the GFA in February—complete with an option for extension—was initially lauded for his early successes with the team. However, Ghana’s inability to qualify for the upcoming AFCON has raised questions about his future, despite the promising start.

The GFA has indicated that it will be engaging in consultations with key stakeholders before making an official decision about Addo’s tenure. With the disappointment of missing out on AFCON still fresh, it remains to be seen whether Addo will continue in his role or if a change will be made.

Aboabire’s support adds a layer of backing for the coach as the GFA navigates these difficult decisions. The team’s failure to qualify, however, highlights the growing pressure on the coaching staff to deliver results and restore Ghana’s standing in African football.