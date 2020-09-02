The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday held its 26th Ordinary Session of Congress to review the canceled 2019-20 season due to COVID-19 and prepare for the new season.

GFA President Kurt Okraku called for unity among football stakeholders in the country to improve upon the game.

“Football is the passion of the nation and the only sport that unites the country, thus the need for a conscious effort to develop the game by creating wealth for everyone. Let’s come together and build our football,” he said.

Critical decisions taken at the FA’s congress include the review of the activity report for the 2019-20 domestic football season, which was canceled midway due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

The 2020-21 football season is expected to commence in October if the restrictions imposed on sports by the country’s president were lifted.