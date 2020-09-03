The Ghana Football Association (GFA) organized a successful congress on Tuesday with all important members attending the event in Prampram from various parts of the country.

The GFA went ahead with the event that ushers in the new football season despite threats federation leaders could be cited for contempt of court.

The Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku arrived at the venue at about 8:25am along with his vice president Mark Addo before the roll call was taken at 9am with 91 members in attendance.

Members have arrived in registered their attendance while strictly observing the Covid-19 safety protocol unfurled by the GFA as conditions for playing a role in the event.

The long drawn-out meeting was originally scheduled to be an e-meeting via Zoom but following the government’s decision to lift the ban on social gathering, it was reorganized to be held in person.

The meeting has also survived threats of boycott from a section of the football stakeholders who claim the date for the event is inappropriate.

The congress had its agenda the reviewing of the football activity report for 2019/20 season which was severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The contentious issue of the GFA budget for the 2020-21 financial year was also placed before congress for approval.

The congress was originally scheduled to take place on August 27 but the GFA was forced to change the date after agitations by some members of the federation.

The congress is the annual meeting of stakeholders of football which officially closes the previous season and ushers in the new upcoming term.

Meanwhile, the GFA had scheduled the top-flight Ghana Premier league to start in the second week of October, however the latest directive from government preventing the game from being played would affect the plans of the football federation as clubs need intensive pre-season training before official competitions can start.

