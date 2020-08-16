The Ghana Football Association has launched its own news channel which is anchored by the Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum.

The maiden edition of the – GFA News – channel was aired on Friday afternoon with subsequent editions slated for same time every week.

The channel will be carried LIVE on the Facebook and other social media handles of the Ghana FA.

It will be the main source of news and will put together the activities of the FA within the week for the news platform on Friday.

The initiative is the first of its kind by the Ghana FA as they hope to make news dissemination simpler and easier.

The first edition of the GFA News features the FA’s fight against COVID-19 and a training session on the pandemic organised by the GoG Task Force on COVID-19, meetings with the Greater Accra FA Secretariat, and many others.