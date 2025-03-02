Ghana FA Pledges Financial Openness After President Demands Accountability

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has vowed to uphold transparency in managing funds for the Black Stars and other national teams, aligning with President John Mahama’s push for clearer accountability in sports spending.

The pledge follows Mahama’s critique during his February 27 State of the Nation Address, where he stressed that taxpayer money allocated to sports “must not be shrouded in secrecy.”

In a statement, the GFA outlined its financial protocols, noting that initial budgets for national teams are submitted to the Sports Ministry for approval and that all Black Stars-related payments are processed directly by the ministry, not the football body. The association also welcomed Mahama’s directive for the ministry to publicly disclose expenditure details, promising collaboration to “restore faith in football governance.”

Mahama had lamented Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but highlighted the Black Stars’ stronger position in World Cup qualifiers, where they currently lead their group. In response, the GFA announced plans to revamp the team’s management and technical staff ahead of March’s crucial qualifiers, aiming to reverse recent poor performances that have drawn public ire.

The president’s transparency call comes amid mounting frustration over the national teams’ struggles, with fans and pundits demanding overhauls in leadership and fiscal responsibility. Critics have long questioned opaque spending on player bonuses, travel, and training camps, particularly during high-profile tournaments.

Beyond financial reforms, Mahama pledged to upgrade sports infrastructure, including stadium renovations and youth development centers, to nurture homegrown talent. The GFA endorsed the vision, stating it would work with the Sports Ministry to “rebuild Ghana’s football legacy.”

For many Ghanaians, the commitments mark a critical step toward addressing systemic issues in a sport once celebrated for uniting the nation. As the Black Stars prepare for their World Cup campaign, the focus now shifts to whether accountability pledges will translate into on-field success—and whether transparency becomes more than just a political buzzword.