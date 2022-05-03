Ghana FA President praise Asamoah Gyan

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has described Asamoah Gyan as a uniquely unique individual who did not only have a stellar football career, but was also a successful entrepreneur who has positively impacted people’s lives.

He said this at the launch of Gyan’s “LeGyandary” autobiography, which captures some untold stories of his illustrious career, having represented Ghana at seven African Cup of Nations and three World Cups tournaments.

Speaking at the book launch in Accra, Mr. Okraku, who doubles as the President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, said Gyan’s stature goes beyond football, having also invested in other sports including boxing and tennis, as well as touching lives through his philanthropic works.

“From the GFA, we wish him (Gyan) well and I want to use this opportunity to say thank you, for the love you brought to Ghana, for the service to our country, and for the pride and value you have brought and continue to bring to our country,” he said.

Mr. Okraku urged other Ghanaian internationals to emulate the good deeds and sacrifices of Gyan and also make Ghana great and strong through their talents.

“Asamoah, thank you for all the years of sacrifice. Thank you for the promise of serving mother Ghana in various ways and also for your continued investment in football, “he said.

He urged Gyan and other former Ghanaian internationals to stay within the football circles and take a new path so as to impact the younger generations.

Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top goal scorer, played for the likes of Liberty Professionals, Kayserispor, Legon Cities, Sunderland, Udinese, Al-Ain, and is also Africa’s top scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.