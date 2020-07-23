President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has highlighted the value of the recent sponsorship deal with Italian football company, Macron.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) this morning signed an agreement with kits and football manufacturer Macron as the Official Match ball partner/sponsor. The three-year deal is valued at One Million Six Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢1.6m).

Macron will be the official Match Ball partner for three of GFA’s products, i.e. Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and the National Division One League.

A total of Five Thousand (5,000) pieces of footballs and One Thousand and Five Hundred (1,500) pieces of bibs every season will be supplied by Macron for the next three seasons.

Sharing his thoughts on the deal, the Ghana FA president opined:

“It is a historic day and this gesture from Macron Ghana will affect every facet of our football development. Club owners would not be saddled with the burden of buying footballs.”

