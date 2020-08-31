The Ghana Football Association has received the sum of $500,000 from football world governing body FIFA as part of efforts to combat the economic effect of the Covid 19 pandemic on football clubs.

According to FIFA the financial relief plan is given to each national governing body, including the GFA, to respond to the emergency across the whole football community amid Coronavirus pandemic.

GFA officials who confirmed the news to Ghanaweb say beneficiaries must note that rendering proper accounts for this $1m is a condition for FIFA releasing the remaining $500,000 in January 2021 to the GFA.

Under normal circumstances, FIFA’s member associations would have received the full amount of the contribution upon fulfillment of specific criteria.

Instead, FIFA is now transferring this amount as an active support to help safeguard football across all member associations.