Ghana FA Reveals Efforts to Retain Nora Hauptle Amid Departure for Zambia

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that it made every effort to retain Swiss tactician Nora Hauptle as the head coach of the Black Queens, but she ultimately chose to leave for Zambia.

Hauptle, who had revitalized the team, guiding them to qualification for the 2025 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) for the first time since 2018, signed a deal with Zambia after her contract with Ghana expired on December 31, 2024.

Sources close to the situation suggest Hauptle’s decision to depart was influenced by dissatisfaction with the team’s preparations for AWCON, including a lack of high-profile friendly matches. Despite expressing her concerns, notably through a LinkedIn post, the GFA was unable to offer assurances that aligned with her expectations.

GFA Communications Director Asante Twum addressed the situation in an interview with Asempa FM, stating that the GFA had engaged in talks with Hauptle regarding a contract extension. However, Hauptle reportedly demanded a 100% salary increase, while the GFA offered a 50% raise, as they had been solely responsible for funding her salary since her appointment. Twum added, “We tried our best, but she declined our offer. As a professional, she had every right to walk away once her contract ended.”

The departure of Hauptle presents a setback for the GFA, as the team heads into a crucial period of preparation for the 2025 AWCON, where they will face defending champions South Africa, Tanzania, and Mali in a tough group. The GFA is now tasked with securing a new coach to continue the progress made under Hauptle’s leadership.