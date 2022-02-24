Ghana FA sanctions President’s Cup Match between Hearts and Kotoko

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said it has sanctioned the President’s Cup Match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on March 4, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A statement from the GFA said, in view of the sanction, Match Day 19, Asante Kotoko SC and Bechem United has been rescheduled for March 8.

It added that, the match between Hearts of Oak Real Tamale United (RTU) has also been moved to Wednesday, March 9.

It said the President’s Cup would be played in honor of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President of the Republic of Ghana on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Accra Sports stadium.

It called all stakeholders are to note that all other matches slated for Match Day 19, as the GPL would go on as scheduled.