The Ghana Football Association has reportedly secured a partnership deal with a football manufacturing company.

The Ghana FA is set to announce a mega partnership deal with a a reputable firm to become the official ball supplier of the country’s football governing body.

According to a report filed by Ghanaian Sports Journalist Bismark Owusu, the deal which is to reshape football activities will be signed on Wednesday.

The Ghana Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League, Juvenile football among other will benefit from the mouthwatering deal.

The Ball Supplier deal becomes the first lucrative sponsorship deal secured by the Ghana Football Association under Kurt Okraku’s administration

Source-Kickgh.com

