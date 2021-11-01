Ghana FA secures UEFA Assist for ‘Football for Women Programme’ for WPL Clubs

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), through its development partnership with the Union of European Football Association (UEFA), has secured the ‘Football for Women programme’ for the 20 Women’s Premier League (WPL) clubs ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The ‘Football for Women Programme’ is under the Capacity Building Pillar of UEFA Assist which would take place in Ghana from 6-10 December this year.

The UEFA Assist ‘Football for Women Programme’ consists of a comprehensive range of workshops that would showcase how to implement effective governance structures to grow Women’s football and increase awareness and participation.

The workshops would also demonstrate how to successfully professionalise, commercialise, promote and market women’s football and women in football.

The GFA is pursuing a policy of building a strong foundation for the development of women football across the country.

The Association believes that the Women for Football program would provide the WPL clubs the requisite skillset and knowledge to develop the elite women clubs.

The GFA believes Capacity Building is one of the six Strategic Pillars of the football body and a key development agenda to promote football in the country.

The WPL is made up of 10 clubs from the Northern Zone and another 10 clubs in the Southern part of the country.