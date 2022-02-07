Ghana FA shortlists Edna, Basigi and two others for NASCO Coach of the month award

The Ghana Football Association Association (GFA), has shortlisted four Women’s Premier League (WPL) coaches for the January NASCO Coach of the month award.

The four coaches include, Yussif Basigi of Hasaacas Ladies, Prince Acheampong of Fabulous Ladies FC, Stephen Sarkodie of Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Edna Quargraine of Faith Ladies.

The coaches dominated the premier league in the month of January, from match week four to match week seven.

Coach Basigi of Hasaacas Ladies recorded two wins and two draws in four matches.

Hasaacas defeated Coach Edna Quargraine’s Faith Ladies 2-1, picked up a draw against Sea lions, thrashed Immigration Ladies 2-0 and a draw against Berry Ladies in their match week seven clash. Coach Basigi is the only Coach in the Women’s Premier League who has still not tasted defeat this season.

Prince Acheampong of Fabulous Ladies suffered a 3-1 defeat in their match week four encounter against Prisons Ladies, they redeemed themselves in their next matches picking up all nine points against Supreme Ladies, Ampem Darkoa Ladies and FC Savannah. Fabulous Ladies are currently fourth place in the Northern Zone.

Ampem Darkoa’s Coach Stephen Sarkodie won three games out of the four matches played in January. Ampem Darkoa who are currently leading the Northern Zone league table, defeated Dreamz Ladies and Northern Ladies in their first two games in January before losing to Coach Prince Acheampong’s Fabulous Ladies 2-1. They came back to winning ways after humiliating Supreme Ladies 7-3 in their match week seven encounter.

Coach Edna Quagraine of Faith Ladies won just one match out of the four matches played in January. Coach Edna lost two consecutive games against Hasaacas and Thunder Queens in January and came back strong to beat Ladystrikers 2-1. The side suffered a defeat once again against Coach Norbert’s Army Ladies.