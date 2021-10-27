Ghana FA to award best Referee of the season with a car

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Best Referee of the season will be awarded a brand new car in a bid to encourage the referees when officiating.

The GFA President, Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku disclosed this sensational move during the launch of the 2021/22 football season at the GFA headquarters in Accra on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Okraku, the move was to encourage referees to deliver top officiating in the upcoming league season which commences on Friday, October 29, across the country.

Mr. Okraku said, “For the GPL, the best referee for the year would take home a car at the end of the season. I am very sure that our referees would be happy.

“The whole idea is to encourage our referees to be competitive and deliver top-notch performances over the course of the season.”

Also, the GFA secured a three-year deal with ZAZ Produkte, a German sports clothing company as the official referee kit sponsor in the GPL.

ZAZ Produkts are also expected to provide referee uniforms to all officials who officiate in the Division One League and the Women’s Premier League.