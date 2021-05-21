GFA Logo

Eight clubs have agreed to enroll their players and officials on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This follows the decision of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to join forces with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to enroll players (30) and 10 technical team members of Premier, Division One, and Women’s Premier League clubs to provide them with healthcare services covered by the scheme.

The eight clubs include Prisons Ladies, Elmina Sharks, Heart of Lions, Berry Ladies, Bechem United, Kenyasi Unity FC, Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies FC, and Kotoku Royals FC.

The GFA continues to call on clubs who have yet to submit their players/officials details to do so immediately.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is a social intervention programme introduced by the government to provide financial access to quality health care for residents in Ghana.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleDon’t just plant flowers: there are spiritual flowers – Florist
Next articleEbusua Dwarfs vent dissent over Disciplinary Committee ruling
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here