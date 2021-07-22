Ghana FA to investigate alleged match-fixing scandal

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has commenced investigations into a match-fixing scandal involving two premier league clubs in the last round of matches in the 2020/2021 league season, the GFA announced Wednesday.

A statement issued by the GFA said: “Following the review of the match video, match reports and information received by the Ghana Football Association so far, the entire playing body and team officials of AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies FC who featured in the matchday 34 Ghana Premier League game played in Obuasi on Saturday, July 17, 2021, have been placed under sporting investigation.”

“The general public and all stakeholders are to note that until investigations are over, the Ghana Football Association will not approve the issuance of any international transfer certificate and introductory letter to any embassy for visas for any of the persons under investigation,” it added.

AshantiGold SC beat already relegated Inter Allies FC 7-0 in the final match of the GPL played over the weekend. Enditem