Ghana FA to open second transfer window on February 1

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, open the second registration window for the 2021/2022 season.

A statement from the GFA said, the exercise will be opened from 00:01 am., on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and close at 11:59pm., Thursday, February 24, 2022.

It said clubs are, however, reminded that the window for both International and Domestic (ITMS and DTMS) transfers for Ghana which was opened on 00:01 am. Saturday, January 1, 2022 will close at 11:59 pm Monday, January 31, 2022.

It said al clubs are to take note and transfer all their players through the ITMS and DTMS when the transfer window opens on 11:59 pm. on Monday, January 31, 2022 and register their players when the registration window opens on 00.01 am. Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

The statement said clubs are kindly reminded to fully comply with the directive and take note as there shall be no extensions to the window