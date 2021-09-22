Ghana FA to participate in FIFA Global Integrity Programme

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will participate in a three-day Confederation of Africa Football (CAF)/Federation of International Football (FIFA) Global Integrity Programme.

It’s under the auspices of the FIFA Integrity Office and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The course which would run from Thursday, September 30 to Thursday, October 4, 2021, and would be facilitated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The programme is under three main Modules, namely, Introduction to Match Manipulation, Prevention, and Education and Investigations.

Speakers include CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba, Emilio García Silvero, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, FIFA and Oliver Jaberg, Deputy Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. Others include Ronan O’Laoire, Director of Integrity & Anti-Doping, Coordinator, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The Programme is under the theme Safeguarding Sport from Corruption and Crime.

Topics to be treated include the role of the protection of integrity in football, the importance of fighting match manipulation, Introduction to

FIFA Integrity initiatives, FIFA regulatory framework on integrity: jurisdiction, scope of application, whistle blowing systems and reporting mechanisms and efforts to tackle the manipulation of sports competitions.

The GFA would be represented by Integrity and Compliance Manager Obed Tuffuor, General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), staff of the Competitions and Communications Department.