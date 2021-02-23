The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that it would start a Regional U-17 Women’s League across the country in the 2021/22 season.

This forms part of a restructuring exercise to move Women’s football forward in the country.

According to the GFA, Clubs would register and compete at the Regional level in the next season.

It added that, persons who have an interest to form a Regional Under 17 Women’s League clubs are to contact their Regional Football Associations for registration and incorporation ahead of the 2021/22 football season.

The GFA intends to use the coming months to plan, engage and strategize for a smooth take off later this year.

The decision was to give young female footballers of school-going age access and a pathway to appropriate levels of coaching, training, and support, to enable the outfit reach its ultimate goal by producing elite female players to compete at the world stage.