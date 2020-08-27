Players called up for pre-selection of Ghana’s U20 team will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival ahead of the training camp on Aug. 28, the Football Association said here Wednesday.

Together with the 70 players, the technical staff and essential service providers will also be tested, it said.

The Black Satellites will call up another 70 players a week later to join the pre-selection session in the country’s preparations for the West African Football Union (WAFU) Group B U20 qualification tournament in neighboring Togo later this year.

The Football Association said the rationale for grouping the players into two is to ensure that all players identified for the pre-selection process undergo the mandatory COVID-19 testing, which will be conducted twice.

Seven players of the country’s women’s U20 and U17 national teams were tested positive a week ago, the Ghana Football Association confirmed.

The Black Princesses and Black Maidens had been given special dispensation by Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resume the camp to prepare for their international qualifiers amid restrictions on sporting activities.