The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled Woodin as the Official Textile supplier for a year.

The outdooring event which took place at Ghana Textiles Print (GTP) House on Friday, April 30, was attended by the President of GFA Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and his Vice President Mark Addo among others.

Woodin is a leading textile brand inspired by African culture and art.

The textiles outfit would provide fabrics and sports leisurewear for Coaches and Technical Team members of the 18 Premier League clubs, Coaches and Technical Team members of the 16 Women’s Premier League clubs and the Senior National Team, the Black Stars.

Woodin would provide 1,200 yards of customized Woodin fabric to be used by the GFA as an Official Friday wear.

Woodin would also provide 490 pieces each of Polo shirts, joggers, bomber jackets as well as 390 pieces of baseball caps designed with customized Woodin print.

The company would also, provide GFA Textile Fabric for its staff.