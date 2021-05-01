Ghana Football Association (GFA)
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled Woodin as the Official Textile supplier for a year.

The outdooring event which took place at Ghana Textiles Print (GTP) House on Friday, April 30, was attended by the President of GFA Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and his Vice President Mark Addo among others.

Woodin is a leading textile brand inspired by African culture and art.

The textiles outfit would provide fabrics and sports leisurewear for Coaches and Technical Team members of the 18 Premier League clubs, Coaches and Technical Team members of the 16 Women’s Premier League clubs and the Senior National Team, the Black Stars.

Woodin would provide 1,200 yards of customized Woodin fabric to be used by the GFA as an Official Friday wear.

Woodin would also provide 490 pieces each of Polo shirts, joggers, bomber jackets as well as 390 pieces of baseball caps designed with customized Woodin print.

The company would also, provide GFA Textile Fabric for its staff.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

