The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) late Tuesday issued a judgment in favor of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) involving a landmark case brought against it by a top football administrator in the country.

The Swiss-based CAS, in its ruling, said the Ghana FA followed due process in disqualifying the plaintiff, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, owner of the Tema Youth Club.

“The appeal filed on 14th October 2019 by Wilfred Kwaku Osei against the GFA with respect to the decision rendered on 4th October 2019, respectively 8th October 2019 by the Elections Committee of the Respondent is dismissed,” CAS stated in its five-point ruling.

The dispute came about when the then Normalization Committee (NC) of the GFA led by Kofi Amoah, prior to the association’s presidential election in October 2019, disqualified Osei Palmer from the race.

The NC, which was constituted by FIFA and the Ghanaian government, explained Palmer was disqualified from the GFA presidential election for failing to pay a ten percent player fee to the association.

He subsequently dragged the defunct Normalization Committee to CAS for what he described as an “unfair and calculated disqualification” of his candidature from the presidential race.

CAS was originally scheduled to issue its verdict on July 17, but postponed it to August 4 and subsequently to September 1.