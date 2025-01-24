Ghana Faces Alarming Increase in Road Traffic Fatalities, Urgent Action Needed

Road traffic accidents have claimed a devastating toll on Ghana in 2024, with 2,494 lives lost between January and December.

This represents a 9.58% increase in fatalities from the previous year, reflecting the worsening road safety crisis in the country.

The stark majority of those killed were male, who accounted for 80% of the fatalities, while women made up just 20%. This male-dominated death toll aligns with trends seen in previous years, as men are more likely to be involved in high-risk activities like driving and commuting for work.

The economic repercussions of the crashes are substantial. With 87% of those who died being adults, many of whom were likely breadwinners, families are left to cope with the emotional and financial fallout. The loss of productivity due to the untimely deaths of these individuals further burdens the economy. On top of this, over 15,600 people were injured in accidents during the year, placing even more strain on Ghana’s already overloaded healthcare system. The injuries, up 1.28% from the previous year, increase medical costs for both individuals and the government.

The number of vehicles involved in accidents also remains troubling. A total of 22,975 vehicles were reported in crashes throughout 2024, adding to the economic toll by disrupting business operations and forcing vehicle owners to bear the costs of repairs, often without adequate insurance coverage.

The healthcare system in particular has been under immense strain due to the surge in road traffic injuries. The 15,607 injuries reported in 2024, ranging from minor to life-altering, have stretched medical facilities to their limits. October emerged as the most devastating month, with 1,513 injuries recorded. Hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed, with many victims requiring long-term medical care, including physical therapy and mental health support.

Pedestrian safety also remains a critical concern. In 2024, 2,395 pedestrians were knocked down in accidents, highlighting the vulnerability of those on foot. While this represents a slight decrease from the previous year, the threat to pedestrians persists, with October being the worst month for pedestrian-related crashes, seeing 236 pedestrians injured or killed.

Beyond the immediate toll of fatalities and injuries, the social impact of these accidents is severe. Families lose loved ones and breadwinners, resulting in emotional trauma and financial instability. Children who lose parents are often forced to abandon their education in order to support their families, perpetuating cycles of poverty. The broader community also suffers, as frequent accidents leave lasting scars on local societies and workplaces.

Despite a slight decrease in the total number of reported crashes and pedestrian knockdowns, the severity of the accidents has grown. Fatal crashes, which account for a significant portion of the deaths, have become more frequent. This suggests that while the number of crashes may be down slightly, the consequences are becoming more dire.

The data from 2024 underscores the need for urgent action to address Ghana’s road safety crisis. Stricter enforcement of traffic laws, improved road infrastructure, better public education on road safety, and enhanced emergency response systems are essential steps in reducing the number of fatalities and injuries. The government and relevant stakeholders must prioritize road safety, not just as a public health issue but as a critical element of national development.

In 2024, Ghana paid a heavy price for its inaction on road safety. The country can no longer afford to ignore the urgent need for comprehensive road safety reforms. To safeguard the well-being of its people and ensure its continued growth, Ghana must take immediate steps to prevent further tragedies on its roads.