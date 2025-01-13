Ghana Faces Backlash Over Suspension of Diplomatic Recognition for Western Sahara

The Government of Ghana has come under intense scrutiny following the unilateral suspension of its diplomatic recognition of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), also known as Western Sahara, shortly before the end of President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

On January 6, 2025, Ghana’s outgoing Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, issued a signed statement announcing the suspension of relations with the SADR. The decision has sparked both domestic and international criticism, particularly with regard to its timing and the potential implications for Ghana’s long-standing stance on the territorial dispute between Morocco and the Sahrawi Republic.

Former Foreign Service Officer and lawyer Oliver Barker Vormawor led the charge in condemning the move, describing it as “illegal and bizarre.” In an article reflecting on the decision, Barker Vormawor argued that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ action, taken just hours before the transition to a new government, was a breach of both legal norms and Ghana’s democratic principles. He stressed that such significant foreign policy shifts should not be decided unilaterally by an outgoing administration, especially without consultation with key institutions like Parliament or the Council of State.

“While it is true that Ghana’s Constitution places foreign policy decisions under the Executive’s purview, it does so with clear constraints to safeguard democratic accountability,” Barker Vormawor wrote. “Major foreign policy shifts, especially those with lasting implications, require consultation with Parliament, at the very least, the Council of State. This unilateral decision bypassed these essential institutions, undermining constitutional checks and balances.”

The move has also raised concerns about Ghana’s historical commitment to self-determination and Pan-African solidarity. Barker Vormawor pointed out that Ghana’s recognition of the SADR was in line with the country’s foundational commitment to the liberation of African nations, a principle strongly championed by Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

“Recognizing the SADR aligns with Ghana’s foundational commitment to self-determination, as articulated by Kwame Nkrumah during the dawn of our independence,” he said. “Abruptly withdrawing this support undermines that legacy and risks tarnishing Ghana’s image as a principled and consistent actor in African diplomacy.”

The suspension of relations with the SADR also places Ghana at odds with the African Union (AU), of which Ghana is a founding member. The AU officially recognizes the SADR as a full member state, and Ghana’s decision to withdraw recognition is seen by many as tacit endorsement of Morocco’s claims over Western Sahara. Critics argue that this could fracture Pan-African unity and strain Ghana’s diplomatic ties with fellow African nations.

Barker Vormawor called on the incoming government of President John Mahama to reverse the decision, urging a restoration of diplomatic relations with the SADR. He emphasized the importance of maintaining Ghana’s principled stance on African issues and upholding the legacy of solidarity that has historically defined the country’s foreign policy.

The backlash to Ghana’s suspension of relations with Western Sahara highlights the complexity of the ongoing territorial dispute and the delicate diplomatic balance countries must navigate when making foreign policy decisions that have far-reaching implications for regional unity and international credibility.

Read his full Article Below

1. On Saturday, on #NewsFile I raised and discussed the recent action by Ghana to withdraw its diplomatic recognition of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic. Since then I have had several people reach out to find out more about what can be done.

2. I have also shared some thoughts with the West African Democracy Radio, and I want to share perhaps a more wholistic reaction and write up on the actions taken

3. So, I have seen the below document which if authentic confirms that on the eve of leaving Office (6th January), the Nana Akufo-Addo’s regime issued a statement withdrawing our diplomatic recognition of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic.

4. The action is perhaps one of the most puzzling actions ever taken in Ghana’s diplomatic history. And completely upends 60 years of Ghana’s diplomatic policy.

5. It has been nearly a week, and I do not see any statement issued by the new Government either to explain, denounce or reverse the action. So I would really like to know if this was a decision run by the Transition team; and approved. And if so, how would the NDC get entangled in such a senseless thing a day before assuming office? We need answers.

6. Now, for me this action amounts to pressing the diplomatic self-destruct button in the most bizarre circumstances. I am also concerned that it raises serious concerns on several grounds: legal, democratic, diplomatic, and historical.

7. The decision flies against some key constitutional values expressed under Articles 40, 73-75. Government’s international dealings is constitutionally bound to respect the Charter of the African Union.

8. Further, while It is true that Ghana’s Constitution places foreign policy decisions under the Executive’s purview, it does so with clear constraints to safeguard democratic accountability. Major foreign policy shifts, especially those with lasting implications, require consultation with Parliament, at the very least, the Council of State. This unilateral decision bypassed these essential institutions, undermining constitutional checks and balances.

9. I sincerely also believe that this is an act of bad faith governance. Think about it. The timing of the decision—a day before leaving office—raises serious questions about intent. More likely than not, It imposes this decision on the incoming government, deliberately limiting their ability to re-evaluate or reverse it without facing significant diplomatic consequences.

10. Even worse for me was the fact that there was a clear absence of consultation. Diplomatic decisions with far-reaching implications demand national debate and input from multiple stakeholders. Yet, the decision to end over 40 years of recognition of the SADR was made without public discussion, parliamentary input, or engagement with civil society, academia, and the broader diplomatic community. Such brazen disregard for democratic principles while alarming was the MO of Akufo-Addo. This time around he committed Ghana to too much disgrace and bit too far.

11. What is even puzzling for me, is that in just March 2024, – few months ago – In Joint Communiqué issued on the occasion of the Second Session of the South Africa-Ghana Bi-National Commission, Nana Addo himself stood with Ramaphosa in South Africa and declared that “the Heads of State agreed to intensify support for the cause of Western Sahara for self-determination, freedom, and justice.” [Read it here if you have doubts:

12. Additionally, the absence of transparency in how Akufo-Addo came to make this decision denied us the Ghanaian, a voice in shaping an important aspect of our nation’s foreign policy. Mind you, a decision, tied to Ghana’s historical commitment to anti-colonial struggles, should have been subject to broad public scrutiny.

13. I sincerely believe that Ghana’s credibility is at stake. The country has long been a symbol of Pan-Africanism and solidarity with anti-colonial movements. Recognizing the SADR aligns with Ghana’s foundational commitment to self-determination, as articulated by Kwame Nkrumah during the dawn of our independence when he emphasized the need for the total liberation of Africa to give true meaning to Ghana’s freedom. Abruptly withdrawing this support undermines that legacy and risks tarnishing Ghana’s image as a principled and consistent actor in African diplomacy.

14. Further, it is clear that this is a move that undermines solidarity within the African Union. For those of you who do not know, the AU, of which Ghana is a founding member, recognizes the SADR as a full member. Ghana’s unilateral decision to withdraw recognition clearly suggests an endorsement of Morocco’s claims over Western Sahara. This could place Ghana in direct opposition to the AU’s collective stance, fracturing Pan-African unity and alienating key allies across the continent.

15. Additionally, there are implications for regional stability. Western Sahara remains a contested territory with ongoing tensions between Morocco, Algeria, the AU and the Polisario Front. By taking sides in this dispute, Ghana risks exacerbating these tensions, undermining its traditional role as a mediator and peacebuilder in Africa.

16. Any serious observer is unfortunately bound to see this decision as no more than a betrayal of Ghana’s anti-colonial legacy. Ghana’s recognition of the SADR was rooted in its commitment to supporting liberation movements and the decolonization of Africa. And so abruptly reversing this without a clear justification is not only inconsistent with Ghana’s history but also diminishes our moral authority on the global stage.

17. For decades, Ghana has supported the right of peoples to self-determination, as seen in our solidarity with South Africa, Namibia, and other liberation struggles. Reversing recognition of the SADR contradicts this principle, weakening Ghana’s ability to champion the rights of oppressed peoples elsewhere in the world. Abandoning this approach for unclear reasons erodes trust among our allies and undermines our reputation as a principled leader in global affairs.

18. Perhaps also the most troubling is the lack of any articulated national interest in this decision. There has been no explanation of how ending recognition of the SADR benefits Ghana strategically, economically, or diplomatically. In the absence of such clarity, the decision appears arbitrary or driven by external pressures rather than any well-considered national priority.

19. I cannot but conclude that this is a decision that lacks legal grounding, democratic legitimacy, diplomatic wisdom, and strategic foresight. It undermines Ghana’s constitutional principles, erases decades of moral leadership, and leaves us on the wrong side of history.

20. John Dramani Mahama must immediately reverse this decision without delay.

21. Let me make this clear. Since I know this is a piece that will be shared with the Moroccan Diplomatic Mission in Ghana and consequently Moroccan security authorities. Everyone who knows me knows I am a big supporter of Morocco. I had my formative education there; and for 6 years, Moroccan imprinted itself on me. I will remain a true friend of Morocco for a long time. So this is not out of spite or disregard for Morocco’s history. It is a regard for Ghanaian history

