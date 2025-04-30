Ghana Faces Pension Crisis as 96% of Retirees Survive on GH¢5,000 or Less Monthly

At the 2025 Money Summit hosted by the Business and Financial Times (B&FT), Paul Kofi Mante, Managing Director of EDC Investment Limited, issued a stark warning about Ghana’s pension system, revealing that 96% of the nation’s retirees live on monthly incomes of GH¢5,000 or less.

His remarks underscored a deepening crisis for the elderly, exacerbated by low wages, sparse pension coverage, and rising living costs.

Speaking during a panel on investment and retirement planning, Mante highlighted systemic gaps in Ghana’s social safety net. Of the over 2 million Ghanaians aged 60 and above, fewer than 300,000 are enrolled in the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the national pension scheme. “This isn’t just a policy failure; it’s a national emergency,” Mante declared. “For the vast majority, retirement security is a myth.”

The figures reflect broader economic challenges, where low lifetime earnings translate into inadequate pensions. “Low income today means low pensions tomorrow,” Mante explained, noting that stagnant wages and informal employment leave many without meaningful savings. Compounding the issue, rising life expectancy and healthcare costs strain retirees’ budgets. “Retiring at 60 and living until 90 means 30 years without a steady income. Without preparation, this becomes a recipe for poverty,” he added.

Mante urged Ghanaians to diversify retirement planning through financial literacy and alternative investments, such as mutual funds or real estate. He shared the story of a mathematics teacher who, despite initial skepticism, now earns GH¢75,000 monthly by strategically investing during economic downturns. “Discipline and seizing overlooked opportunities can transform futures,” Mante emphasized.

Audience reactions signaled broad consensus on the urgency for reform. Attendees echoed calls for policy overhauls to expand pension coverage and incentives for private savings. However, systemic hurdles remain, including limited access to financial education and investment tools, particularly in rural areas.

Ghana’s pension crisis mirrors struggles across many African nations, where informal economies and fragmented social systems leave retirees vulnerable. As the government faces pressure to act, Mante’s warnings highlight a critical juncture: without swift intervention, the gap between aging populations and sustainable retirement solutions will widen, entrenching cycles of poverty among the elderly.

The path forward, experts suggest, demands collaborative efforts to boost formal employment, enhance SSNIT’s reach, and promote financial literacy. For now, Mante’s message resonates as both a caution and a call to action: securing dignity in retirement requires more than hope it requires planning, policy, and perseverance.