Ghana Faces Power Crisis as West African Gas Pipeline Shuts Down for Maintenance

Ghana is preparing for a potential power crisis as the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) is set to undergo scheduled maintenance from January 20 to February 16, 2025.

The shutdown, which will involve essential maintenance tasks such as pigging (cleaning) and valve replacement, will halt the flow of natural gas, a critical resource for power generation in the country.

A report by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has revealed that the country must secure approximately $90 million to purchase alternative fuel in order to sustain power generation during this maintenance period. The WAGP pipeline, which delivers natural gas to several power plants in Ghana, is vital for electricity production, particularly in the Tema region, where several plants depend heavily on the gas supply.

GRIDCo’s report outlines several strategies to mitigate the expected disruptions, including rescheduling generator shutdowns to avoid overlap with the WAGP maintenance, securing alternative fuel sources like light crude oil for thermal plants, and potentially implementing load shedding measures if necessary to maintain grid stability.

The report stresses the urgent need for the government to secure the funds required for alternative fuel purchases. Without the necessary financial resources, Ghana could face widespread power outages, which would have a devastating impact on daily life and economic activities.

The government is actively working to secure the required funding and implement strategies to prevent a major power crisis. The situation has heightened concerns among businesses and consumers, with many hoping for swift action to ensure stable electricity supply during the maintenance period.

Below is the full statement from GRIDCo: