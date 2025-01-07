Ghana Faces Rising Divisions Despite Political Stability, Says Baffour Agyeman-Duah

Ghana, once celebrated for its political stability following the adoption of the 1992 Constitution, now faces growing divisions, according to Baffour Agyeman-Duah, co-founder of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and CEO of the John A. Kufuor Foundation.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Tuesday, January 7, Agyeman-Duah reflected on the country’s political trajectory, praising the peaceful transitions of power but questioning whether the nation has made meaningful progress in improving the welfare of its citizens.

While acknowledging the constitution’s critical role in preventing military interventions and ensuring democratic governance, Agyeman-Duah raised concerns over the broader impact of political stability on Ghana’s socio-economic development. “For me, democracy and political stability are not only about achieving freedoms and the right to be represented,” he said. “The ultimate objective is to advance the well-being of people; that’s what every political system seeks to achieve.”

The question of whether the country’s stability has translated into improved economic prosperity for Ghanaians remains, according to Agyeman-Duah, the critical issue. Reflecting on 32 years of uninterrupted political stability, he emphasized that while the ability to peacefully change governments is significant, the real measure of success is in the economic and social advancement of the people.

Agyeman-Duah also expressed concern over Ghana’s increasing political polarization, noting that the country is more divided now than before the Constitution was adopted. He pointed out that issues such as ethnic, religious, and regional divisions have become more pronounced, undermining national unity. “Politically, I think we are more of a divided country today than we were prior to the Constitution,” he said. “We seldom agree on national agendas, and that, I think, is the aspect of the stability we’ve gotten that can also be threatening.”

His remarks underscore the growing challenge for Ghana to move beyond political stability and focus on ensuring that all citizens benefit from the country’s democratic progress.