Ghana Faces Varied Weather: Sunshine, Thunderstorms Forecast Nationwide

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has predicted a mix of sunshine, cloud cover, and thunderstorms across the country today, with regional variations shaping the weather pattern.

Partly cloudy skies and morning mist are expected in coastal, forest, and mountainous areas, while northern regions will experience sunny conditions in the afternoon.

A weak rainstorm over northern Benin is projected to drift westward, triggering thunderstorms and rainfall in Ghana’s middle belt, transitional zones, and parts of the north by late afternoon. Coastal cities like Accra and Axim will see morning clouds giving way to sunny intervals, while Cape Coast and Takoradi face a 30% chance of morning thunderstorms. Inland areas, including Kumasi and Ho, may experience misty starts followed by evening thunderstorms. Northern cities such as Tamale and Bolgatanga could see storms alternating with sunny spells.

GMet warns of rough sea conditions, advising maritime operators to exercise caution. The agency also urges residents in thunderstorm-prone areas, particularly Wa and Damongo, to monitor updated alerts and take precautions.

The forecast underscores the importance of real-time weather updates in a country where agriculture, transportation, and daily life are heavily influenced by climatic shifts. GMet’s advisories aim to mitigate risks linked to sudden weather changes, emphasizing preparedness amid Ghana’s diverse microclimates.