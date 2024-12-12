Ghana Fact-checking Coalition Reports Over 100 False Publications Ahead of 2024 Elections

The Ghana Fact-checking Coalition has revealed that over 100 false publications were identified during its monitoring of media coverage in the run-up to the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The reports, compiled in the coalition’s Election 2024 Media Situation Room, show a significant rise in misinformation and disinformation in the country, with social media emerging as the primary platform for spreading false narratives.

According to Kwaku Krobea Asante, the coalition’s coordinator, a staggering 85.3% of the false content was disseminated on social media. Television stations accounted for 8.8%, while news websites contributed 4.4%, and radio stations made up 1.5% of the false narratives.

Asante presented the findings at a press briefing in Accra, revealing that the data was gathered over a week, analyzing publications before, during, and after the elections on December 7, 2024. He highlighted that political parties were the main targets of the misinformation campaign, with both leading presidential candidates most affected. The Electoral Commission and its officials were also frequently subjected to false narratives, particularly regarding the integrity of the elections.

“The misinformation we observed mostly targeted the Electoral Commission and its officers, spreading doubts about the election process and results,” Asante said. He also stressed the challenge posed by disinformation during the election period, which had been anticipated well in advance.

To address the growing concerns, the Ghana Fact-checking Coalition was formed to monitor and combat the spread of false information. Asante also raised concerns over content moderation and the regulation of social media platforms in the country, emphasizing the need for better controls to prevent the spread of harmful misinformation.

The coalition is currently compiling a detailed report based on its findings, which will be shared with relevant stakeholders. The aim is to tackle the spread of misinformation and disinformation and ensure a more transparent and credible election process in the future.