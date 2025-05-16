Ghana Farmers and Fishermen Advocate for Pension Scheme Inclusion

The Ghana National Farmers and Fishermen Association (GNAFF) has urged the government to integrate agricultural workers into the national pension scheme, citing their critical role in food security and economic growth.

The call came during the inauguration of GNAFF’s regional executives, where leaders emphasized the need for financial security for aging farmers and fishermen.

“Farmers are the backbone of this nation, yet they retire without pensions after decades of labor,” said Francis Opare Tetteh, a consultant for GNAFF. He revealed the association is developing a blueprint for a tailored pension framework, with ongoing talks involving relevant state institutions.

The event also addressed broader agricultural challenges, including climate resilience. Upper East Regional Agriculture Director Alhaji Zakaria Fuseini highlighted efforts to disseminate weather forecasts via radio, mobile alerts, and extension services. “Timely weather data helps farmers mitigate risks like dry spells,” he stated, pledging departmental support for GNAFF’s advocacy.

GNAFF’s push aligns with global trends to extend social safety nets to informal sectors. Similar pension initiatives for farmers exist in countries like Kenya and India, underscoring the growing recognition of agriculture’s socio-economic importance.