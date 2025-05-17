Ghana Fashion Industry Unites via Culture Forum Collaboration

Ghana’s fashion sector is strengthening its collective voice through intensified collaboration under the Ghana Culture Forum (GCF), aiming to bolster its role in the nation’s creative economy.

Recent meetings between the GCF’s Functional Executive Committee and key stakeholders including the Association of Garments and Apparel Manufacturers, Models Union of Ghana, and Fashion Council of Ghana focused on formalizing partnerships to drive policy advocacy, business growth, and cross-sector coordination.

GCF Chair Nana Owuoahene Acheampong and General Secretary Edwina Assan emphasized the Forum’s mission to connect creatives with policymakers, urging unified industry representation. Since November 2023, the Fashion Domain has spearheaded over 15 initiatives, including networking events, exhibitions, and capacity-building programs, with plans for further engagements through mid-2025.

A pivotal strategy session is slated to identify commercial opportunities across design, manufacturing, and retail, while streamlining pathways for new entrants into the GCF. The Forum also aims to bridge fashion with sustainability through projects like Echoes of the Landfill, an exhibition opening June 5 at Accra’s Museum of Science and Technology. Curated by GCF Fashion Domain Head Beatrice ‘Bee’ Arthur, the event will showcase repurposed mannequins and installations using plastic and rubber waste, spotlighting the industry’s shift toward circular economy practices.

“Collaboration is key to amplifying Ghana’s fashion potential globally,” Arthur noted, underscoring the sector’s focus on sustainable innovation. The GCF’s efforts reflect broader ambitions to position Ghanaian fashion as a leader in ethical production and creative enterprise, leveraging partnerships to enhance visibility and advocacy.