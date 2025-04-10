Ghana Federation of American Football Gains Official Incorporation

The Ghana Federation of American Football (GFAF) has officially announced its incorporation under the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, Ghana, marking a significant milestone in introducing American football to the Ghanaian public.

Led by President Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a professional NFL athlete, the federation aims to promote the sport nationwide.

As the governing body of American Football in Ghana, GFAF is launching a strategic and sustainable plan to establish and grow the sport across all 16-Regions of the nation.

KEY Objectives include:

Introducing American Football in all 16 Regions with infrastructure development and facilities to support talent identification and growth.

Supplying development kits to schools nationwide, integrating the sport into inter-school competitions and youth sporting activities.

Establishing a National league, fostering competition, sportsmanship and community development through structured gameplay.

The Ghana Federation of American Football is committed to empowering the next generations of athletes and elevating Ghana’s presence on the global stage of American football.

The GFAF’s incorporation and plans are a significant step in promoting American football in Ghana. With the support of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, the federation is poised to make a lasting impact on the country’s sports landscape.

Below is the official statement