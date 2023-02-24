Ghana Federation of Disability Organisation is now an affiliate member of TUC

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), has inaugurated the Ghana Federation of Disability organisation (GFD), as an affiliate member of the Union.

The inauguration which took place on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in Accra was to officially affiliate and introduce the GFD into the Union.

Mr Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the TUC in his speech, said, the TUC protected the interest of all workers, including persons with disabilities.

He said being a member of the TUC makes an organisation strong in solidarity.

“TUC is going to stand with GFD in all their endeavors, we will make sure that the rights of the disabled are respected. If somebody has a disability, it does not mean the person has no ability”, he said.

The Union promised to work with the DFG to identify each member of the organisation to harness their abilities.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Joseph Atsu Homadzi, the President of GFD, said the organisation needed big voices like the TUC to advocate for persons with disabilities in Ghana to address labour issues at work places.

“Persons with disabilities are always discriminated at workplaces, and not given equal opportunities.”

Joining the TUC as a labour organisation will help persons with disabilities with their challenges, he said.

The TUC had twenty-two members, making the DFG the 23rd member affiliate of the Union.

The TUC primarily promotes workers rights and welfare and will include PWDs in its core actions and mandate.