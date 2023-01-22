Ghana Female Boxers Prepare For IBA Championship In India

The Ghana Boxing Federation GBF has granted opportunity for Ghanaian female boxers to participate at the IBA Women World Championship scheduled for March 14 to 26, 2023 in New Delhi, India

At stake in the IBA Women World Championship is an attractive price money with the gold medalist taking $200000, silver medalist $100000 and Bronze medalist going home with $50000.

According to the Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) , Mr. Dauda Fuseni Fuseini some girls have been selected for training at the Gym in Accra.

He said the GBF is currently stepping up their training in preparation towards the World Championship.

He named the team as Janet Acquah Light Flyweight, Ramatu Quaye of the Ghana Police Service Flyweight, Sarah Apew – Featherweight, Anatu Mohammed of the Ghana Army Lightweight Janet Adjeley Adjei -Lightweight, she will slug it out with Anatu Mohammed for the division representative, Farouza Osman – Light Welterweight, Nasara Fuseni – Light Middleweight and Trudy Manteaw – Middleweight.

The female boxers are training under coaches Abdul Rashid Williams (aka believer) : Head coach and Ernest Ofori – Assistant coach.

The coaches believe the girls have what it takes to win medals.

Dauda Fuseni said the girls have been training for a long time, and it is sad that they are not exposed to attain experience.

“We have very good female boxers who are strong and skilful, they need moral and financial support to reach the top of their chosen field and they must be encouraged ” he expressed.

Meanwhile, the President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr. Ben Quartey has appealed to the government and corporate organizations to help Ghana Amateur boxers as the sport is what has always won medals for the nation at major international sports events.