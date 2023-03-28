Ghana female Cricket team takes on Rwanda in opening of NCF Women’s T20 Tournament

Ghana’s female Cricket team is set to play Rwanda on Monday in their opening match for the 2023 Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) Women’s T20 Invitational tournament in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Rwandans are the defending champions in the tournament, and presents Ghana with a tough hurdle.

To get to the finals, Team Ghana, made up of 14 players and two officials would once again take up the task to make Ghana proud as they battle some top African sides for glory.

However, Head Coach of the Ghanaian side, Obed Harvey and his charges were confident of winning the tournament this time round, having edged close to the trophy last year after finishing fourth.

After facing Rwanda, Ghana would play against Sierra Leone on Tuesday, March 28.

The clash against Sierra Leone would be a cracker to witness as the Ghanaian side would go into the game seeking redemption, having lost to their opponents in the previous edition.

After the first two tough games, Ghana would once again take on Cameroon, before battling hosts Nigeria to determine their fate in the finals.

The team is of high hopes of breaking all odds to emerge victors of this year’s NCF T20 Invitational Tournament having trained extensively in the last ten days.

The third edition of the Nigeria Cricket Federation’s Women’s T20 Invitational tournament is expected to end on April 3,2023.