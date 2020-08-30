Ms Winifred Ntumy, a Ghanaian Weightlifter who secured three medals at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco, appeared for interview at the recently organized interviews for beneficiaries of Government’s instituted ‘Sports Allowance’ (YEA/NSA support) for elite athletes.

Winifred believes that such support would impact positively on her training to represent the country at international competitions.

All the 92 athletes who participated in the 2019 African Games in Morocco and without formal jobs were approved for the package which offers each athlete a monthly stipend of GHS 500.

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Prof. Peter Twumasi also said the package from the YEA will cushion the economic conditions af the beneficiaries.

He thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for spearheading the package which will see 1,000 national athletes including female footballers enjoying.